NEWS

2 bodies found inside Seal Beach home after hourslong barricade

An Orange County Sheriff's Department van sits in front of an apartment complex where a standoff led to the discovery of two bodies inside a unit on Monday, July 17, 2017.

By and ABC7.com staff
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Two bodies were found inside a Seal Beach apartment unit where a man was holed up for nearly eight hours and where a woman's disconnected 911 call was possibly made.

Officers responded to call of shots fired in the area of 7th Street and Central Avenue Sunday night. A woman called police for help from an apartment in that area around 7:20 p.m., but the line was disconnected and no further calls were made, police said.

Around the time of that call, neighbors reported hearing yelling and gunshots.

A SWAT team surrounded the complex and local residents were asked to stay in their homes until the standoff situation was resolved.

At about 2 a.m. Monday, officers entered the apartment unit and found two bodies, according to Sgt. Michael Henderson of the Seal Beach Police Department. Their genders and ages were not immediately released.

A man who lives and works in the same apartment complex told Eyewitness News the person living in the apartment unit was a police officer going through a "difficult" breakup with his girlfriend.

He described hearing gunshots and then a thud inside the unit.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbarricadebarricaded manshots fired911 callSeal BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Secret Service dismisses Trump lawyer's claim about Russia meeting
Teen facing 15 charges in connection to London acid attacks
Trump team sending mixed messages on Qatar and Gulf crisis
Australian woman in Minneapolis fatally shot by police after calling 911
More News
Top Stories
Lancaster man arrested in death of mother of 3
Actor Martin Landau dies at 89
Disneyland opened 62 years ago today
Adultery site Ashley Madison agrees to $11 million hacking settlement
Zombie-film master George Romero dies at 77
SoCal Marine killed in plane crash was 'man for others'
VIDEO: Truck strikes alleged thief in Burbank
Show More
Arizona flash flood at swimming hole kills 9; more missing
Alleged DUI driver slams into cars, Baldwin Park home
Sabrett hot dogs recalled over bone fragments
Reportedly armed man killed in Moreno Valley OIS
6 months in, record low job approval for Trump: Poll
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos