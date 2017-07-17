SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Two bodies were found inside a Seal Beach apartment unit where a man was holed up for nearly eight hours and where a woman's disconnected 911 call was possibly made.
Officers responded to call of shots fired in the area of 7th Street and Central Avenue Sunday night. A woman called police for help from an apartment in that area around 7:20 p.m., but the line was disconnected and no further calls were made, police said.
Around the time of that call, neighbors reported hearing yelling and gunshots.
A SWAT team surrounded the complex and local residents were asked to stay in their homes until the standoff situation was resolved.
At about 2 a.m. Monday, officers entered the apartment unit and found two bodies, according to Sgt. Michael Henderson of the Seal Beach Police Department. Their genders and ages were not immediately released.
A man who lives and works in the same apartment complex told Eyewitness News the person living in the apartment unit was a police officer going through a "difficult" breakup with his girlfriend.
He described hearing gunshots and then a thud inside the unit.