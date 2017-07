Two bodies were found inside a Seal Beach apartment unit where a man was holed up for nearly eight hours and where a woman's disconnected 911 call was possibly made.Officers responded to call of shots fired in the area of 7th Street and Central Avenue Sunday night. A woman called police for help from an apartment in that area around 7:20 p.m., but the line was disconnected and no further calls were made, police said.Around the time of that call, neighbors reported hearing yelling and gunshots.A SWAT team surrounded the complex and local residents were asked to stay in their homes until the standoff situation was resolved.At about 2 a.m. Monday, officers entered the apartment unit and found two bodies, according to Sgt. Michael Henderson of the Seal Beach Police Department. Their genders and ages were not immediately released.A man who lives and works in the same apartment complex told Eyewitness News the person living in the apartment unit was a police officer going through a "difficult" breakup with his girlfriend.He described hearing gunshots and then a thud inside the unit.