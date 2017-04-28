2 children, 2 adults killed in Victorville crash

Two small children and two adults were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Victorville Friday night, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.The collision, involving three cars, happened shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Phantom West and Air Expressway.All four victims killed were in the same vehicle, and a third child traveling with them was in critical condition, sheriff's officials said.There were no other injuries in the other two vehicles involved.The cause of the crash was under investigation. Anyone with information about the collision was urged to contact the Victorville station at (760) 241-2911.