A fiery car crash killed two men and injured another Monday night.The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at Gilman Springs Road and Bridge Street in the unincorporated community of Lakeview.California Highway Patrol said a man, 60, in a red 1992 Chevrolet Corvette drove with "excessive speed" around a curve and lost control. The driver then crashed head-on into a 2002 Buick Le Sabre, carrying John McDaniel, 60, and another passenger, 77.The Corvette immediately burst into flames. Both drivers and the Buick passenger were trapped in the wreckage. A Hemet police officer and a witness of the collision helped remove McDaniel from the car he was driving.The driver of the Corvette died at the scene. The passenger in McDaniel's car died at the hospital Tuesday morning.CHP will continue to investigate the car crash. It has not ruled out alcohol, drugs and/or reckless driving as contributing factors to the collision.