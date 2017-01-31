2 dead in Irvine shooting; investigation underway

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --An investigation is underway after two people were found dead following a shooting in Irvine, police confirmed on Tuesday.
According to Irvine police, a male suspect was taken into custody shortly after a 911 call was placed from a home in the 14000 block of Crystal Circle.
Investigators did not release further details surrounding the shooting.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
