NEWS

2 dead in Irvine shooting; investigation underway

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead following a shooting in Irvine, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Irvine police, a male suspect was taken into custody shortly after a 911 call was placed from a home in the 14000 block of Crystal Circle.

Investigators did not release further details surrounding the shooting.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsshootingcrimeIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Democrats Question Trump on Plans for Government Watchdogs
Street vending decriminalized in LA
Chase ends with PIT maneuver in Chinatown
Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid Identified
More News
Top Stories
Street vending decriminalized in LA
Chase ends with PIT maneuver in Chinatown
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Jewish center in Long Beach
Derek Fisher's home burglarized; $300K in jewelry stolen
A look at Trump's possible top contenders for Supreme Court
Man injured in shooting near Crenshaw High School
Pet of the Week: 10-month-old poodle mix named Dorothy
Show More
Vin Scully honored by SoCal Broadcasters Association
DUI suspect arrested after hitting CHP officer's vehicle on freeway in OC
3 men arrested in sexual predator sting operation in Ventura
Trump's White House, US diplomats clash over immigration ban
Hollywood Hills debris flow takes out power lines, threatens homes
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos