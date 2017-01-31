2 dead in Irvine shooting; investigation underway

.@IrvinePolice confirm they're investigating a shooting at 14900 block of Crystal Circle. PD says two found dead at scene. #Irvine @abc7 — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) January 31, 2017

An investigation is underway after two people were found dead following a shooting in Irvine, police confirmed on Tuesday.According to Irvine police, a male suspect was taken into custody shortly after a 911 call was placed from a home in the 14000 block of Crystal Circle.Investigators did not release further details surrounding the shooting.