2 detained amid investigation into 3 wind-fueled brush fires in Corona area

Two people have been detained amid an investigation into three separate brush fires that erupted late Friday evening in Riverside County, officials said. (OnScene)

CORONA, Calif.
Two people have been detained amid an investigation into three separate brush fires that erupted late Friday evening in Riverside County, officials said.

The wind-fueled fires were reported at 11:15 p.m., said a spokesperson for the Corona Fire Department.

One of the blazes scorched 22 acres near the Corona Municipal Airport, another occurred in the area of Rincon Street and Smith Avenue in Corona, and the third fire burned near Highway 71.

Corona firefighters extinguished the flames near the airport while Riverside County Fire Department personnel knocked down the other two fires.

The causes of the three incidents were unknown, and it was not immediately clear if they were connected, investigators said.
