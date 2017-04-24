NEWS

2 drivers hospitalized in Chatsworth head-on crash

The scene of a head-on crash in Chatsworth on Monday, April 24, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two drivers were rushed to trauma centers following a violent crash in Chatsworth on Monday.

Investigators said two vehicles collided head-on at Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Santa Susana Pass Road just before 1:30 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Steve Ruda of the Los Angeles Fire Department

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to cut a 23-year-old woman from her vehicle. She was transported in serious condition. The male driver of the other vehicle was also badly hurt, Ruda said.

Investigators were trying to determine if either driver was under the influence.
