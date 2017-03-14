Two people were injured after a suspect or suspects opened fire on separate cars traveling in each direction of the 210 Freeway in Rialto Tuesday night.Authorities said the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. One person was shot in their car while traveling eastbound near Ayala Drive. Another person was shot traveling westbound near Adler Avenue.Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Rialto police said the suspect was believed to be driving a dark sedan in both incidents.It was unclear if it was the same suspect who shot both drivers or if the shooting was random or gang related. No further information was immediately available.The investigation was ongoing.