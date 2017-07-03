NEWS

2 ejected, 1 trapped in vehicle after crash on SB 405 Freeway in North Hills; several lanes closed

A mangled car is seen on the southbound 405 Freeway in North Hills after a crash involving a second vehicle on Monday, July 3, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two people were ejected from a car and another person was initially trapped inside after a two-vehicle crash Monday night on the 405 Freeway in North Hills, authorities said.

The violent collision was reported about 7:47 p.m. on the southbound side of the interstate, near Nordhoff Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene, where the trapped person was extricated from one of the cars.

The three patients - identified only as a 22-year-old man, 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman - were each transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to the fire department.

Several lanes were closed in the aftermath of the incident, bringing southbound traffic to a near standstill. It was unclear when the freeway would be fully reopened.

The cause of the crash was unknown.
