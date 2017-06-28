NEWS

2 firefighters among 4 injured in violent Pacoima crash, LAFD says

Four people, including two firefighters, were injured Wednesday morning in a violent crash involving an LAFD ambulance and a civilian vehicle in Pacoima. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Four people, including two firefighters, were injured Wednesday morning in a violent crash involving an LAFD ambulance and a civilian vehicle in Pacoima, officials said.

The collision occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 12000 block of Osborne Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The impact left a car severely mangled, and several firefighters were seen working to extricate a civilian from the wreckage.

The conditions of the four injured persons were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
