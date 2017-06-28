Four people, including two firefighters, were injured Wednesday morning in a violent crash involving an LAFD ambulance and a civilian vehicle in Pacoima, officials said.The collision occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 12000 block of Osborne Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The impact left a car severely mangled, and several firefighters were seen working to extricate a civilian from the wreckage.The conditions of the four injured persons were not immediately available.