2 hospitalized after suspect opens fire on them in Wilmington

Authorities are searching for a suspect who opened fire on two people at an intersection in Wilmington Monday afternoon.The incident happened around noon at the intersection of Broad Avenue and Anaheim Street. Police said a suspect pulled up and opened fire on the victims who were in a car at the intersection.Both people were shot and taken to a hospital. The driver was listed in critical condition, while the passenger was in stable.The suspect is said to be driving in a white four-door vehicle. There was no description of the suspect.It was unclear if the shooting was gang related. The investigation was ongoing.