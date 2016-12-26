NEWS

2 hospitalized after suspect opens fire on them in Wilmington
Authorities are searching for a suspect who opened fire on two people at an intersection in Wilmington Monday afternoon. (KABC)

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a suspect who opened fire on two people at an intersection in Wilmington Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around noon at the intersection of Broad Avenue and Anaheim Street. Police said a suspect pulled up and opened fire on the victims who were in a car at the intersection.

Both people were shot and taken to a hospital. The driver was listed in critical condition, while the passenger was in stable.

The suspect is said to be driving in a white four-door vehicle. There was no description of the suspect.

It was unclear if the shooting was gang related. The investigation was ongoing.
