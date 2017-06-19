YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --The Orange County coroner's office has identified the two people who were killed Saturday night when their speeding pickup truck slammed into a home in Yorba Linda.
Danielle Velazquez, 40, and Donald Wall, 38, died at the scene of the crash, which took place about 11:44 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lakeview Avenue.
Three of the five people in the house suffered minor injuries. The child and two adults were transported to a hospital for treatment.
"We were helping to pull the ladies out of the house," said neighbor David Schums. "There were two older women, some children, like five dogs. Amazingly, everyone got out OK. I couldn't believe it. It was like God's grace that protected them."
Velazquez and Wall, both residents of Yorba Linda, died at the scene. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate their bodies from the truck, which had jumped a curb and launched into the air in the collision.
The severity of the impact knocked the house off of its foundation. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the displaced family.