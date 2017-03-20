Two burglary suspects accused of shooting at police in the Van Nuys area were in custody Monday morning, following an overnight search.It all started shortly before 3:15 a.m., when four officers from the property protection unit spotted two people suspected of breaking into vehicles. When officers approached them, the two suspects fired shots at the officers and fled. According to police, the officers did not shoot back and were not injured in the gunfire.Los Angeles police said one of the suspects, who took off on foot, was taken into custody right away, while the second suspect fled in a vehicle.LAPD SWAT officers and K-9 units were searching the area of Haskell Avenue between Sherman Way and Vanowen Street overnight for the gunman when they discovered the second suspect's abandoned car. Authorities said the person barricaded himself inside an apartment building and by 5:30 a.m., he was taken into custody.No other suspects were outstanding and the area was cleared by police, authorities said.An investigation into the crimes was ongoing.