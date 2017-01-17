2 injured in emergency plane landing at Corona Airport

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --Two people in a small plane suffered moderate to severe injuries after making an emergency landing at the Corona Municipal Airport, authorities said Tuesday.
According to Corona Fire Department officials, a two-passenger Harmon Rocket Airplane had to make an emergency landing around 11 a.m. and crashed.
The two occupants were taken to a local trauma center.
The reason for the emergency landing was unclear.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash, authorities said.
No further information was immediately available.