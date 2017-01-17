2 injured in emergency plane landing at Corona Airport

Two people in a small plane suffered moderate to severe injuries after making an emergency landing at the Corona Municipal Airport, authorities said Tuesday.According to Corona Fire Department officials, a two-passenger Harmon Rocket Airplane had to make an emergency landing around 11 a.m. and crashed.The two occupants were taken to a local trauma center.The reason for the emergency landing was unclear.The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash, authorities said.No further information was immediately available.