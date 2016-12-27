2 kids, 1 man critically injured in Watts house fire

Two children and a man were in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in a Watts neighborhood Tuesday night.The blaze broke out around 9 a.m. in the 800 block of E. 113th Street, according to Los Angeles firefighters. It was unclear what caused the fire.Firefighters said the fire was contained to the single-story, three-bedroom home, which was builty in 1946 and was not equipped with optional fire sprinklers.The two children and father were rescued and hospitalized. Firefighters also evaluated a woman at the scene for an unspecified illness or injury.About 86 firefighters were working to put out the blaze, and it took about 20 minutes to knock it down.No further details were immediately released.