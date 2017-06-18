A passenger and driver of an SUV were killed Saturday evening when the vehicle launched into the air and landed inside a home in Yorba Linda, authorities said.Six people were inside the house when the crash occurred at 11:44 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lakeview Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Three of those occupants - a child and two adults - suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital.The two unidentified persons in the SUV died at the scene. Their bodies were removed from the vehicle by Orange County Fire Authority firefighters who used the Jaws of Life."We did encounter some other hazards on scene, such as the power lines that were down and the difficulties of the home that was partially destroyed from the vehicle," said fire Capt. Stephen Horner.The SUV was said to have been speeding at the time of the incident.Lakeview Avenue remained closed at the scene Sunday morning as an investigation continued.