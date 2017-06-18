A passenger and driver of a truck were killed Saturday evening when the vehicle launched into the air and landed inside a home in Yorba Linda, authorities said.Five people were inside the house when the crash occurred at 11:44 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lakeview Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Three of those occupants - a child and two adults - suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital.The two unidentified persons in the red pickup truck died at the scene. Their bodies were removed from the vehicle by Orange County Fire Authority firefighters who used the Jaws of Life.Sheriff's officials said the speeding truck went onto a curb, clipped a tree and hit a berm before it launched into the air and cleared a 98-foot fence. The truck then clipped a pole about 10 feet high before it slammed into the house, knocking it from its foundation."We did encounter some other hazards on scene, such as the power lines that were down and the difficulties of the home that was partially destroyed from the vehicle," said fire Capt. Stephen Horner.The truck was said to have been speeding at the time of the incident.Neighbor David Schmus ran to help the family inside the home after he heard the crash. He said it was a sight he'll never forget."We were helping to pull the ladies out of the house. There were two older women, some children, like five dogs. Amazingly, everyone got out OK. I couldn't believe it. It was like God's grace that protected them," he said.Lakeview Avenue was temporarily closed at the scene Sunday morning.The cause of the crash was under investigation.