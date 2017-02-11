2 killed after car crashes into traffic signal in San Bernardino

Two people died in a single-car crash after speeding down a street, losing control and hitting a pole in San Bernardino.Authorities said the crash happened around 1 p.m. on H and 9th streets. A witness at the scene said he heard the crash and his brother saw it happen.The witness said the car came fast down a hill on 9th Street, lost control and slammed into a traffic signal. The pair called 911 and then went to check on the victims. The witness said the two people were not moving.Authorities arrived at the scene, and the two people were declared dead. Police said it appeared that one person may have been ejected from the car, while the other was extracted from the vehicle by first responders.The crash was under investigation.