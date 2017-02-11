NEWS

2 killed after car crashes into traffic signal in San Bernardino

Authorities investigate the scene of a double-fatal single-car crash in San Bernardino on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (KABC)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people died in a single-car crash after speeding down a street, losing control and hitting a pole in San Bernardino.

Authorities said the crash happened around 1 p.m. on H and 9th streets. A witness at the scene said he heard the crash and his brother saw it happen.

The witness said the car came fast down a hill on 9th Street, lost control and slammed into a traffic signal. The pair called 911 and then went to check on the victims. The witness said the two people were not moving.

Authorities arrived at the scene, and the two people were declared dead. Police said it appeared that one person may have been ejected from the car, while the other was extracted from the vehicle by first responders.

The crash was under investigation.
Related Topics:
newscar crashtraffic fatalitiesSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ohio State Student Found Shot to Death, Police Ask for Help in Investigation
Suspected Serial Rapist Impersonated Child Star
Illinois School Bus Overturns After Run-In With Van
Dylann Roof's Lawyers Look to Have Death Penalty Tossed
More News
Top Stories
Laurel Canyon Boulevard to reopen after month-long closure
Health officials investigating meningitis death of LAUSD teacher
Officer, K-9 portrait outtake photos go viral
Cardiac arrest victim honors OC paramedics for saving her life
Knott's Berry Farm to auction off vintage park items
Man reunited with dog stranded on Mt. Baldy after hiking accident
Mother of 5 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Ontario
Show More
Suspicious package in heart of Hollywood cleared, police say
Take these precautions when driving in rain
Mourner killed at Santa Ana site of deadly shooting memorial
6.5-M earthquake hits Philippines, killing at least 3, injuring 80
Arrest made in Long Beach attacks targeting elderly victims
More News
Photos
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
Upside-down horse rescued from creek bed by OC firefighters
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
More Photos