Man, elderly woman killed in car crash on 210 Freeway in Glendora

A smashed windshield and deflated air bag are shown in an undated photo. (Shutter Stock)

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man and elderly woman were killed in a car crash on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Glendora Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said the crash happened around 3:56 p.m. near the Sunflower Avenue exit. Witnesses said the crash involved a Honda Civic and a Ford F-250.

Witnesses also said another sedan was involved in the crash and had been smashed in between the other two vehicles.

It was unclear if the man, who was in his 20s, and the woman, who was in her 70s, were in the same or separate vehicles.

The cause of the crash was unknown. The investigation was ongoing.

City News Service contributed to this report.
