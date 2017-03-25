Two people were killed and another was injured early Saturday morning in separate collisions on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, forcing the closure of all westbound lanes for several hours, authorities said.All lanes were reopened as of 7:10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The three crashes occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:40 a.m., investigators said.In the first incident, a car crashed into a semi-truck and burst into flames at Brookhurst Street, the CHP said. The driver of the car died at the scene.The collision resulted in a traffic backup that triggered two other crashes, which left a second person dead and another hospitalized in unknown condition.Neither of the deceased was immediately identified.