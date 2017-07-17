2 killed in fiery crash on 55 Freeway in Orange

Two people were killed in a fiery crash on the 55 Freeway in Orange County on Monday, which prompted the closure of a transition road.The crash happened about 2 a.m. on the northbound side of the 55 at the transition road to the westbound 22 Freeway in Orange.California Highway Patrol officials said the truck veered off the freeway, crashed into a guardrail, went airborne and overturned on the transition road to the 22 West. The truck then caught fire, authorities said.Good Samaritans pulled two people out from the truck, but one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.The second victim, described only as a male, was rushed to the hospital with what CHP officials said were traumatic injuries. He later died at Orange County Global Medical Center.It was unclear whether speed, alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.The transition road was back open by 6:30 a.m.