Two people were killed in a vehicle crash in Fullerton Tuesday night and police are investigating whether street racing played a role.The crash involving a 2006 black Lexus happened around 8:43 p.m. on Rosecrans Avenue just west of Euclid Street.The vehicle struck and wrapped around a tree. The bodies of the driver and passenger remained stuck inside the vehicle for several hours after the crash.The Lexus was heading eastbound on Rosecrans when the vehicle lost control and crashed head-on into the tree, police said.Police say they are looking into reports the vehicle was involved in street racing before the crash. A witness said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.