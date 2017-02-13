Authorities on Monday were investigating a possible street racing crash that killed a man and woman in Palmdale.Palmdale sheriff's officials responded to the deadly scene of the single-vehicle collision on 25th Street East and Joshua Hills Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The yellow car was seen split in two at the intersection.Witnesses said the car appeared to be involved in a street race as it drove at high speeds when it lost control and hit a traffic signal. A man and woman inside were pronounced dead at the scene.The identity of the victims were not yet released. No other injuries were reported.Sheriff's officials were investigating the cause of the crash.