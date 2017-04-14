NEWS

Gang members convicted of killing Pasadena coach in 2012 get life sentences

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two gang members convicted of murdering a beloved Pasadena coach were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --
Two gang members convicted of murdering a beloved Pasadena coach were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday.

Victor McClinton knew the hazards of street life. His loved ones said it is why the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department technician and volunteer coach founded the Brotherhood Crusade Sports League in Pasadena.

The group is committed to saving young kids like Jerron Harris and Larry Bishop, both gang members. They had been aiming for a rival on Christmas 2012, but ended up hitting McClinton.

"During the trail, the defendants laughed throughout the four years plus of this procedure. But let me take you back to Tuesday, December the 25 of 2012. I screamed after seeing both of my brother's stocking feet go up in the air. I shouted, 'Call 911. Victor's been hit,'" McClinton's sister, Velma McClinton, said.

It was a day that twisted so far from where it had started. That morning, McClinton had posted a note on Facebook asking people not to forget the less fortunate.

The gang members' sentences were a counterpoint to a tender moment. A music box displayed as a gift that McClinton had given his sister Velma.

"He had given me this saying that I was his hero; however, he was my hero," Velma McClinton said.

His family said he started the sports league 17 years ago, and now supporters will continue the work in his memory.
Related Topics:
newsshootinggang activitygang violenceman killedchristmassentencingprisonPasadenaLos Angeles CountyDowntown LA
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Loved ones honor teacher killed in San Bernardino school shooting
Man shot to death at Palms CVS parking lot
Titanic Anniversary: Remembering the third-class passengers
Fake lawn signs with anti-immigrant message spotted in Beverly Hills
More News
Top Stories
Loved ones honor teacher killed in San Bernardino school shooting
Man shot to death at Palms CVS parking lot
Trump supporters rally in Westwood
Fake lawn signs with anti-immigrant message spotted in Beverly Hills
9-year-old shot at San Bernardino school released from hospital
California recycling-fraud sting nets $20K in used containers, 2 arrests
'Star Wars' fans celebrate at convention as new trailer released
Show More
Chaos erupts in NYC's Penn Station after Amtrak police taser man
Suspect in 2016 SB shooting that killed 3, including 9-year-old, freed
Montebello district rescinds remaining 100 pink slips for teachers
Firefighters battle blaze in Westlake district home
Coachella expected to bring $90M in revenue to SoCal desert community
More News
Top Video
Loved ones honor teacher killed in San Bernardino school shooting
9-year-old shot at San Bernardino school released from hospital
Trump supporters rally in Westwood
3,000 Good Friday meals prepared for Skid Row's homeless
More Video