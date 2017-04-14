Two gang members convicted of murdering a beloved Pasadena coach were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday.Victor McClinton knew the hazards of street life. His loved ones said it is why the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department technician and volunteer coach founded the Brotherhood Crusade Sports League in Pasadena.The group is committed to saving young kids like Jerron Harris and Larry Bishop, both gang members. They had been aiming for a rival on Christmas 2012, but ended up hitting McClinton."During the trail, the defendants laughed throughout the four years plus of this procedure. But let me take you back to Tuesday, December the 25 of 2012. I screamed after seeing both of my brother's stocking feet go up in the air. I shouted, 'Call 911. Victor's been hit,'" McClinton's sister, Velma McClinton, said.It was a day that twisted so far from where it had started. That morning, McClinton had posted a note on Facebook asking people not to forget the less fortunate.The gang members' sentences were a counterpoint to a tender moment. A music box displayed as a gift that McClinton had given his sister Velma."He had given me this saying that I was his hero; however, he was my hero," Velma McClinton said.His family said he started the sports league 17 years ago, and now supporters will continue the work in his memory.