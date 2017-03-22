Two men were killed and two others were injured Tuesday evening when the pickup truck in which they were traveling slammed into an electrical pole and a palm tree in Oxnard, authorities said.The high-speed crash was reported at 8:09 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Longfellow Way, where emergency responders arrived to find the driver and three passengers trapped in the pickup, according to the Oxnard Police Department.After firefighters used extrication tools to remove the occupants from the vehicle, two of the passengers were transported to Ventura County Medical Center with moderate injuries, a police statement said. The two male patients, ages 18 and 20, were listed in stable condition.The other two men were pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. Authorities identified them as passenger Luis Fernando Hernandez, 20, of Oxnard; and driver Mario Gurrola, 22, of Port Hueneme.Investigators determined the 2002 Chevy 1500 truck was traveling westbound on Pleasant Valley Road when Gurrola traversed a railroad crossing near Longfellow Way and lost control of the vehicle. The pickup then struck the pole and the tree.It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, according to police. The investigation was ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Senior Officer Maria Pena by phone at (805) 385-7750 or email at maria.pena@oxnardpd.org.