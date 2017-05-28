NEWS

2 men killed in drive-up shooting in South Los Angeles; suspect at large

Police closed off part of a street in South Los Angeles after two men were shot and killed Saturday, May 27, 2017. (OnScene)

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two men on Saturday evening were shot and killed in South Los Angeles by a suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. in the area of 77th and Main streets in the Florence neighborhood, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The shooter drove up to the victims, exited a vehicle and opened fire before fleeing, said LAPD Lt. Ted Urena.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was pronounced dead at a hospital, investigators said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Descriptions of the suspect and vehicle were not available.
