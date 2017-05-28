Two men on Saturday evening were shot and killed in South Los Angeles by a suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle, authorities said.The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. in the area of 77th and Main streets in the Florence neighborhood, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.The shooter drove up to the victims, exited a vehicle and opened fire before fleeing, said LAPD Lt. Ted Urena.One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was pronounced dead at a hospital, investigators said. Their identities were not immediately released.Descriptions of the suspect and vehicle were not available.