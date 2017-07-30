2 men stabbed in Canoga Park; search underway for suspect

Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing two men in Canoga Park on Sunday.The stabbing happened in the area of Sherman Way and Eton Avenue shortly before 11 a.m., authorities from the LAPD said.Both victims were transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.Police said the suspect was last seen running south on Eton Avenue. He was described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 25 years old, wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.LAPD authorities said it was not yet known whether the stabbing was gang related.