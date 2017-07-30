NEWS

2 men stabbed in Canoga Park; search underway for suspect

By ABC7.com staff
CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing two men in Canoga Park on Sunday.

The stabbing happened in the area of Sherman Way and Eton Avenue shortly before 11 a.m., authorities from the LAPD said.

Both victims were transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said the suspect was last seen running south on Eton Avenue. He was described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 25 years old, wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

LAPD authorities said it was not yet known whether the stabbing was gang related.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsstabbingsearchCanoga ParkLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Putin slashing number of US diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people
Son of Nashville mayor dies of apparent overdose
VIDEO: Man knocks out valet with single punch during dispute
US tests missile-defense system over Pacific Ocean
More News
Top Stories
3 injured after car strikes pedestrians in West LA
The Killers to perform on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
LAUSD tackling air conditioning issues before school year starts
VIDEO: Man knocks out valet with single punch during dispute
72-year-old woman kills 11 snakes with shotgun, shovel, rake
Aliso Canyon facility in Porter Ranch to resume operations, court rules
Whale entangled in fishing line spotted off Palos Verdes coast
Ohio State Fair reopens rides for 'normal operations' after deadly accident
Show More
3 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in La Cresta home burglary
Man shot to death at Inglewood business
Politicon brings both sides of the aisle together in Pasadena
Brush fires in Lancaster, Palmdale started possibly by car engine failure
LAPD holds street carnival in Panorama City
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos