2 men stabbed to death in Chinatown; suspect at large

Los Angeles police investigated a homicide in the 900 block of North Broadway in Chinatown on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A murder suspect was on the loose after two men were stabbed to death in Chinatown, according to authorities.

Los Angeles police said they responded to the 900 block of North Broadway at about 2:45 p.m.

Authorities said they were originally responding to a call for shots fired, but found two men in their 60s on the ground suffering from stab wounds inside the Hop Sing Tong Association.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Police said a man in his 30s entered the Hop Sing Tong Association and had an altercation with one of the victims. Officials said the suspect stabbed the man.

The other victim tried to help and that's when the suspect stabbed him, according to police.

Authorities believed the suspect was injured during the altercation and could be bleeding. He was still at large.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
