NEWS

2 Navy F-18 fighter jets land at Hollywood Burbank Airport

Two Navy F-18 Super Hornets are seen on the tarmac at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Two Navy fighter planes landed at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Friday evening after conducting military exercises in the area, an airport official said.

The two F-18 Super Hornets, which had flown out from Virginia, landed at the facility for a stopover about 9:30 p.m., said a spokesperson for the airport's operations department.

No mechanical issues on either aircraft were reported, according to the spokesperson.

It is not uncommon for military planes to land at Hollywood Burbank Airport on occasion, sometimes generating loud roars noticed by nearby residents.

The two Navy jets are expected to depart on Sunday.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Vincent Viola Withdraws From Secretary of Army Nomination
76-year-old man critical, pet Pomeranian killed in pit bull attack in Lincoln Heights
Judge Issues Nationwide Restraining Order on Trump Immigration Action
Little girl calls 911 to report dad as drunk driver
More News
Top Stories
LASD sergeant with leukemia in need of bone marrow match
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Man convicted of killing 4 OC women gets death penalty
Little girl calls 911 to report dad as drunk driver
Boy sets up "free toy" stand, gives away his favorite items
State tax incentives brings filming back to Santa Clarita
Students, interfaith community in La Verne protest travel ban
Show More
Gravestones sink into ground at Pomona cemetery after strong storms
Dairy Queen manager charged in bullied teen worker's suicide
Volunteer, 84, transforms Diamond Bar school with beautiful murals
3-D printed heart valve helps doctor practice baby's surgery
5th-grader with liver transplant pushes healthy living at school
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos