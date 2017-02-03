2 Navy F-18 fighter jets land at Hollywood Burbank Airport

Two Navy fighter planes landed at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Friday evening after conducting military exercises in the area, an airport official said.The two F-18 Super Hornets, which had flown out from Virginia, landed at the facility for a stopover about 9:30 p.m., said a spokesperson for the airport's operations department.No mechanical issues on either aircraft were reported, according to the spokesperson.It is not uncommon for military planes to land at Hollywood Burbank Airport on occasion, sometimes generating loud roars noticed by nearby residents.The two Navy jets are expected to depart on Sunday.