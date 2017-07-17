  • BREAKING NEWS Disney characters to sing happy birthday on Disneyland's 62nd anniversary - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

2 people found dead in Chatsworth condo

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people were found dead inside a condo complex in Chatsworth Monday morning. (KABC)

By
CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two people were found dead inside a condo complex in Chatsworth Monday morning in a possible murder-suicide.

Authorities responded to the 10400 block of Canoga Avenue at 7:05 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man stating that his wife was dead, LAPD said. When firefighters and police arrived, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds in the downstairs bedroom of the two-story condo.

A gun was recovered inside the condo, police said, and there were no signs of forced entry.

Neighbors said the couple who lived in the condo were in their early 70s. No one reported hearing any commotion coming from the unit.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD at (877) LAPD-24-7.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmurder suicidedeadly shootinghomicide investigationChatsworthLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 bodies found in Seal Beach home after hourslong barricade
Secret Service likely wouldn't have intervened in Trump Jr.-Russia meeting
Motorcycle stunts on SoCal fwys over weekend leaves 1 killed, 1 hurt
Deadly Arizona flash flooding made worse by environmental factors
More News
Top Stories
Motorcycle stunts on SoCal fwys over weekend leaves 1 killed, 1 hurt
2 bodies found in Seal Beach home after hourslong barricade
Cops: Woman shot at her gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant
Pasadena bridge to be fitted with fencing to deter suicides
Rancho Cucamonga homeowner shoots knife-wielding burglar
Caitlyn Jenner considering running for US Senate seat
1-month-old giraffe at Maryland Zoo dies
Arizona flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults
Show More
2 killed in fiery crash on 55 Freeway in Orange
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
Artificial sweeteners don't help weight loss
Cleanup planned after Florida sinkhole swallows 2 homes
1-year-old NorCal boy found safe following Amber Alert
More News
Top Video
Motorcycle stunts on SoCal fwys over weekend leaves 1 killed, 1 hurt
2 bodies found in Seal Beach home after hourslong barricade
Cleanup planned after Florida sinkhole swallows 2 homes
Rancho Cucamonga homeowner shoots knife-wielding burglar
More Video