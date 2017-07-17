2 people found dead in Chatsworth condo

Two people were found dead inside a condo complex in Chatsworth Monday morning in a possible murder-suicide.Authorities responded to the 10400 block of Canoga Avenue at 7:05 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man stating that his wife was dead, LAPD said. When firefighters and police arrived, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds in the downstairs bedroom of the two-story condo.A gun was recovered inside the condo, police said, and there were no signs of forced entry.Neighbors said the couple who lived in the condo were in their early 70s. No one reported hearing any commotion coming from the unit.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD at (877) LAPD-24-7.