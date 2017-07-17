2 people shot near Paramount Studios

The Los Angeles Police Department said two people were shot Monday near Paramount Studios.The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. at Van Ness Avenue and Lemon Grove Avenue in Hollywood. Authorities believe a suspect may have shot the two victims from a car.LAPD said a 15-year-old was in stable condition after being shot in the arm. They claimed a 25-year-old remained in serious condition after getting shot in the stomach. Officials think the shooting was gang-related.According to police, the investigation is ongoing.