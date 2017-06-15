2 San Jacinto vandalism cases investigated as hate crimes

Riverside County sheriff's officials responded to two incidents of vandalism in San Jacinto on Thursday, and both are being investigated as hate crimes.Sheriff's investigators received word about the incidents at 4 a.m. Deputies said they responded to two separate vandalism incidents in the area near the 800 block of Horizon Court.Officials did not provide details on what the graffiti depicted. However, photos posted to Facebook showed a car spray-painted with swastikas and a racial epithet.If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact the San Jacinto Police Department at (951) 654-2702.