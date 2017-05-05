NEWS

2 sought in string of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across San Gabriel Valley

A San Gabriel police vehicle is seen outside a 7-Eleven convenience store. (RMG News)

By
SAN GABRIEL VALLEY (KABC) --
A string of six armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across the San Gabriel Valley are believed to be connected, authorities said.

Three 7-Eleven locations - in Monrovia, San Gabriel and Azusa -- were robbed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday, police said.

Those incidents followed a spate of robberies early Tuesday morning at 7-Elevens in Covina, Azusa and Glendora.

The at-large suspects are described as two men between the ages of 20 and 25, one of whom asked clerks at the respective stores for cigarettes and then produced a handgun, according to investigators.
Related Topics:
newsrobberySan GabrielLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
State Dept. deletes retweet promoting Ivanka Trump's book
Next steps for GOP health plan: Senate plans to write its own bill
How the new Trumpcare bill could affect health care consumers
Video shows intruder creeping around Riverside woman's apartment
More News
Top Stories
San Bernardino attack victims' families sue social media giants
Mark Hamill, stormtroopers help honor USC students
LaVar Ball's company unveils son Lonzo Ball's $495 shoes
2 arrested in deadly shooting spree in Pico Rivera, Whittier and La Mirada
Video shows intruder creeping around Riverside woman's apartment
LA close to achieving 'no-kill' status, officials say
House passes GOP health care bill to replace Obamacare
Show More
New Honda dealership promises jobs in South LA
Self-proclaimed psychics bilk thousands from clients
Planned Parenthood supporters protest outside Rep. Knight's office
Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell share rare double Walk of Fame ceremony
'Feeding the 5000' festival served thousands lunch at Pershing Square
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos