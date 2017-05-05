A string of six armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across the San Gabriel Valley are believed to be connected, authorities said.Three 7-Eleven locations - in Monrovia, San Gabriel and Azusa -- were robbed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday, police said.Those incidents followed a spate of robberies early Tuesday morning at 7-Elevens in Covina, Azusa and Glendora.The at-large suspects are described as two men between the ages of 20 and 25, one of whom asked clerks at the respective stores for cigarettes and then produced a handgun, according to investigators.