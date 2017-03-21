  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
2 students arrested for allegedly planning shooting at Banning High School

Banning High School is seen in this undated file photo.

BANNING, Calif. (KABC) --
Two students were arrested after police found evidence they were planning a possible shooting at Banning High School, authorities said on Tuesday.

Monday afternoon, a school resource officer at Banning High School received a report that two students were possibly planning an "active shooter type incident" at the school, police said.

In addition, witnesses overheard a juvenile making threats to carry out a shooting on Tuesday on campus, which is located at 100 West Westward Avenue.

Upon further investigation, police found evidence that two students were involved in the planning of a possible shooting at Banning High School. Investigators did not provide details on the nature of the evidence or if weapons were found.

The students, both 15 years old, were arrested and booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of making criminal threats.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
