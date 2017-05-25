2 students arrested for allegedly plotting attack at Anaheim school

Two students at Savanna High School in Anaheim have been arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on campus, police say.The two boys, ages 16 and 17, were allegedly planning to set bombs and commit shootings, according to a press release from Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.School administrators contacted authorities early Thursday morning after learning of the threats, which were posted on the social media website Instagram, Wyatt said.APD personnel quickly identified the two students involved in the plan, and both were located prior to the start of school on Thursday, the same day of the high school's graduation ceremony.Based on evidence found during a preliminary investigation, the two students were arrested for making criminal threats and will be booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall.Police said the students had apparently scouted the school, looking for locations that would have the most people during the attack.Authorities believe more students may be involved in the alleged plot and urge parents to talk to their children to make sure they are not involved.Anaheim police issued a reminder for all parents, staff and students that if you "see something, say something."