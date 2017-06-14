2 suspects arrested for stealing 2 LAPD vehicles, causing chases, crashes

Two Los Angeles police cars were stolen in South Los Angeles, leading to two separate pursuits that ended with crashes and two suspects in custody, police said.Shortly after the two vehicles were stolen, officers located one and gave chase, with the stolen police vehicle crashing in the area of 77th and San Pedro streets. A suspect was taken into custody.A second pursuit ended with a crash at Central Avenue and Adams Boulevard and the arrest of the suspect at the scene.After arresting the suspect, police approached the vehicle cautiously, uncertain if an additional suspect was inside. They shot out the windows with rubber bullets before determining that there were no additional suspects.At least one of the vehicles belongs to the LAPD's 77th Division.During one of the chases, an officer in pursuit was involved with a crash into a bystander vehicle in the area of Broadway and Gage Avenue.The suspects are male and female.No word was immediately available about injuries.