NEWS

2 suspects arrested for stealing 2 LAPD vehicles, causing chases, crashes

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Los Angeles police cars were stolen in South Los Angeles, leading to two separate pursuits that ended with crashes and two suspects in custody, police said. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two Los Angeles police cars were stolen in South Los Angeles, leading to two separate pursuits that ended with crashes and two suspects in custody, police said.

Shortly after the two vehicles were stolen, officers located one and gave chase, with the stolen police vehicle crashing in the area of 77th and San Pedro streets. A suspect was taken into custody.

A second pursuit ended with a crash at Central Avenue and Adams Boulevard and the arrest of the suspect at the scene.

After arresting the suspect, police approached the vehicle cautiously, uncertain if an additional suspect was inside. They shot out the windows with rubber bullets before determining that there were no additional suspects.

At least one of the vehicles belongs to the LAPD's 77th Division.

During one of the chases, an officer in pursuit was involved with a crash into a bystander vehicle in the area of Broadway and Gage Avenue.

The suspects are male and female.

No word was immediately available about injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspolice chasecrashSouth Los Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Report: Justice Dept. special counsel investigating Trump for obstruction of justice
At least 12 dead in massive London high-rise fire
Scalise in critical condition after gunman opens fire at congressional baseball practice
How the harrowing shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice unfolded
More News
Top Stories
House GOP leader shot at baseball practice in Virginia
Jerry West to join the Clippers
Woman caught on video holding onto car in apparent OC road rage incident
'Mighty Ground' documentary helps man get clean, off the streets of LA
Hemet wrong-way driver narrowly avoids collision
Northridge family needs help to fight rare, debilitating disease
Clippers planning to build new stadium in Inglewood
Show More
Report: Justice Dept. special counsel investigating Trump for obstruction of justice
4 armed home-invasion suspects sought in Van Nuys
Psychic hit by car inside restaurant says he didn't see it coming
Clerk shot, killed in robbery at Circle K in Lake Elsinore
Mistaken report of active shooter caused NorCal military base lockdown
More News
Top Video
Northridge family needs help to fight rare, debilitating disease
Clerk shot, killed in robbery at Circle K in Lake Elsinore
4 armed home-invasion suspects sought in Van Nuys
Psychic hit by car inside restaurant says he didn't see it coming
More Video