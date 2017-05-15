NEWS

2 suspects injured in officer-involved shooting, crash in South Los Angeles

Officials investigate a vehicle that crashed at the end of a chase in South Los Angeles.

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two suspects were injured in an officer-involved shooting and car crash in South Los Angeles on Monday, authorities said.

The incident started as a burglary in Torrance, officials said. A resident came home to find people ransacking the house. Among the items taken was a weapon, police said.

The suspects took off as police were responding, but Gardena officers spotted the vehicle in their city and a chase began.

The chase led officers to the area of West 108th and South Figueroa streets.

The two suspects were involved in a crash involving several other vehicles shortly before noon. At the scene, the suspects' car appeared to be smashed up and riddled with bullets.

A witness said it appeared at least one of the suspects had a gun and officers shot at him. Both suspects were injured and updated information on their condition has not been released.

Investigators had not determined yet if the suspects' injuries were from gunfire or the car crash.

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives are assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
