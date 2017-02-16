  • BREAKING NEWS President Trump expected to name new nominee for labor secretary - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

2 suspects sought in La Palma home-invasion robbery

Authorities investigated the aftermath of a police chase after home-invasion robbery suspects fled from a stolen Porsche in La Palma on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (KABC)

LA PALMA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two male suspects are on the loose after a home-invasion robbery in La Palma early Thursday morning.

Authorities said shortly after midnight, a victim walked in on two burglary suspects inside their home in the 8300 block of Walker Street. One of the suspects in a black hoodie pointed a gun at the victim.

The suspects stole the victim's cellphone, keys to a brand new white Porsche and then fled the scene in the car. The victim had called 911 and officers arrived just as the suspects were fleeing the neighborhood.

A short chase ensued and ended at Walker Street and Las Palos Circle. The suspects fled the car and ran into the backyards of nearby homes. The victim was able to track the suspects with his iPhone using the Find My iPhone app.

Authorities set up a perimeter and searched the backyard where the iPhone pings were coming from. They found a black hooded sweatshirt, the victim's wallet and cellphone, which the suspects dumped in an effort to evade police.

The victim did not know the suspects, authorities said, and the person may have been targeted for the nice cars they had in their driveway. The person was not injured during the robbery.

The suspects remain on the run. The investigation was ongoing.
