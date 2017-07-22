Two women were killed and a man was critically injured in a car crash that sheared a fire hydrant early Saturday morning in Irvine, authorities said.The collision happened about 2:20 a.m. on Jamboree Road, between Main Street and Kelvin Avenue, the Irvine Police Department said in a statement.Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where the two female occupants of a Chevrolet Corvette were pronounced dead. The deceased were not immediately identified.The man who was the car's third occupant was transported to a hospital in critical condition, the news release said.Jamboree was closed in both directions as an investigation into the cause of the crash got underway.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police Detective Jonathan Cherney at (949) 724-7024.