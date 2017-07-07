NEWS

2 women on the run after 'takeover' robbery at Chase bank in North Hills

The FBI released these images of two bank robbery suspects in North Hills on Friday, July 7, 2017. (FBI)

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police are searching for two women who entered a bank in the North Hills area and robbed it.

The "takeover" robbery happened at a Chase bank near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Nordhoff Street at 12:20 p.m. Friday. LAPD was on a modified tactical alert while officers searched for the suspects.

The FBI, which has taken over the investigation, said the suspects were "extremely violent" and ordered everyone to the ground.

A Chase bank in Los Angeles' North Hills neighborhood was robbed by two female suspects on Friday, July 7, 2017.


The suspects were described as black females wearing yoga pants, gloves, baseball hats, T-shirts and sunglasses. At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun, the FBI said. The suspect who was seen with the gun was wearing black gloves, while the other suspect wore purple gloves and carried a striped bag to carry the stolen money.

Authorities say the women should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at (310) 477-6565.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsrobberybank robberylapdNorth HillsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
28 dead after fight among rival gangs in Acapulco prison
Beverly Grove underground vault explosion injures 3
Tillerson offers rare glimpse into marathon Trump, Putin meeting
Amber Alert stems from armed carjacking, abduction of teen
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert stems from armed carjacking, abduction of teen
Heat wave breaks record temps in IE
Georgia mom charged in slayings of 4 young children
Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd
Ringo Starr rings in birthday with annual celebration in Hollywood
Beverly Grove underground vault explosion injures 3
Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood added to NL All-Star team
Show More
Roofing company offering free AR-15 to customers
Trump sits down with Mexico's president at last
Latest advancements in electric plug-in cars
Trump confronts Putin on election hacking in first one-on-one
Adorable elephant tries handstand in water
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos