Los Angeles police are searching for two women who entered a bank in the North Hills area and robbed it.The "takeover" robbery happened at a Chase bank near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Nordhoff Street at 12:20 p.m. Friday. LAPD was on a modified tactical alert while officers searched for the suspects.The FBI, which has taken over the investigation, said the suspects were "extremely violent" and ordered everyone to the ground.The suspects were described as black females wearing yoga pants, gloves, baseball hats, T-shirts and sunglasses. At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun, the FBI said. The suspect who was seen with the gun was wearing black gloves, while the other suspect wore purple gloves and carried a striped bag to carry the stolen money.Authorities say the women should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at (310) 477-6565.