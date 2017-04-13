NEWS

2-year-old bear struck, killed on 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch

A 2-year-old bear was struck and killed on the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch.

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 2-year-old bear died after being struck by two vehicles on the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch on Thursday.

One of the drivers said he saw the bear run across the freeway at about 4 a.m. and get hit by a semi-truck before the bear came into his lane.

The driver wasn't injured and was cooperating with the California Highway Patrol.

Andrew Hughan with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said although it's unusual for drivers to run into bears, they should keep an eye out due to the season.

"Right now, bears are especially prevalent. They're coming out of their winter denning season, so it's very important to be aware," Hughan explained. "These are typically young bears. They're 2 years old being pushed out by their mother and dispersing into their own habitat. But they don't know what a car is."

There were efforts in Agoura Hills to build a bridge for wild animals over the 101 Freeway. Caltrans was in the environmental compliance phase of that proposal.
