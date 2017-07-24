2-year-old boy found wandering alone in North Hills

Police are seeking help in identifying a 2-year-old boy who was found wandering alone in North Hills Monday.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the boy was picked up by officers around 6 a.m. in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Woodman Avenue.The boy is Hispanic with short black hair and brown eyes, according to detectives. He stands at around 30 inches tall and weighs approximately 35 pounds. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue shorts and white socks when he was found by police.The boy only speaks Spanish, according to police.Anyone with information regarding the child is asked to contact Mission Area Juvenile Detectives at (818) 838-9810.