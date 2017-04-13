20 dogs found amid dog-fighting investigation in Ontario

Twenty dogs were discovered and one person was arrested after police and animal officials searched an Ontario property to investigate a possible dog-fighting operation.Officials with the Inland Valley Humane Society & Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said they searched the property with the help of Ontario police on Wednesday.The search took place in the 1100 block of Vine Avenue, which is in a residential area.In addition to the 20 dogs, officials found paraphernalia associated with dog-fighting, including treadmills, weights and bungee cords.The dogs were transferred to the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA, where they were evaluated and cared for by veterinary staff. One of the dogs found at the property had a broken leg that was never treated, staff members said.