Feed SoCal: Help end hunger by donating today

The initiative will take place during the month of June and will include the following food banks in Southern California: Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino and FOOD Share, Ventura County's Food Bank. During difficult economic times, one out of every seven people in Southern California experiences food insecurity, and especially during the summer, children, veterans, and the elderly hurt the most. Food banks need your help.
How You Can Help
1. - Go to your local Albertsons, Vons or Pavilions and purchase a pre-filled $5 bag; purchase other non-perishable food items; or take your own non-perishable food items, and leave them in the Feed SoCal box.
2. - Go to your local Subaru Dealership and drop off non-perishable food items and leave them in the Feed SoCal box.
3. - Donate online to your food bank of choice:
- Los Angeles Regional Food Bank - www.lafoodbank.org/donate
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County - www.feedoc.org/donate/
- FOOD Share Ventura County - www.foodshare.com/donate/
- Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino - www.FeedingIE.org
4. - Come out to one of our four "Stuff-A-Truck" events and bring non-perishable food items, cash, check or credit card, and help "Stuff-A-Truck" for Feed SoCal.
Stuff-A-Truck Events
Friday, June 15th from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Ventura County - Albertsons at 1268 Madera Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Inland Empire - Mathis Brothers at 4105 Inland Empire Blvd., Ontario, CA 91764
Friday, June 22nd from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County - Vons at 4001 Inglewood Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Orange County - Pavilions at 8010 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd., Anaheim, CA 92808
And you can keep up with all things Feed SoCal by following us on Facebook and Twitter: Use #FeedSoCal
http://facebook.com/abc7community
http://twitter.com/abc7community
Hashtag: #FeedSoCal
Feed SoCal Sponsors:
Albertsons - http://www.albertsons.com
Vons - http://www.vons.com
Subaru - http://www.subaru.com/csr/community.html
#SubaruLovesToCare
Mathis Brothers - http://www.mathisbrothers.com
ESPN LA 710 - http://www.espnla.com
http://twitter.com/@espnlosangeles
Feed SoCal Partners:
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank - The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has worked to end hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973 and distributed the equivalent of more than 1 billion meals across our community. The Food Bank provides food to more than 300,000 clients on a monthly basis and distributed 70 million pounds of food in 2017 to children, seniors, working families, veterans, and other neighbors in need. To support the vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles, food and products are distributed through a network of more than 650 partner agencies directly to children through our Children's Backpack and Summer Lunch programs, to approximately 27,000 seniors each month through our Senior Nutrition program, and to working families and college students through our Mobile Food Pantry. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit https://www.lafoodbank.org and follow on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/lafoodbank
https://twitter.com/lafoodbank
https://instagram.com/lafoodbank
Hashtags: #WeFeedLA #LAFoodBank
Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County - Second Harvest Food Bank's mission is to end hunger in Orange County where more than 301,000 people are at risk of hunger every month. This includes one in six children who may go without the food they need. Our network of more than 200 community partners distribute food to more than 250,000 people each month in locations throughout the county. More than 90 cents of every dollar spent is used for programs to feed the hungry. Our vision is to create a world in which no one goes hungry. Ever. For more information on how you can help, visit:
http://feedoc.org
https://www.facebook.com/SecondHarvestFoodBankOC
https://twitter.com/SecondHarvestFB
https://www.youtube.com/user/FeedOCdotORG
https://instagram.com/secondharvestfoodbankoc
Hashtags: #EndHungerinOC #WeFeedOC #SHFBOC
FOOD Share Ventura County - FOOD Share was established in 1983 and is Ventura County's only regional food bank, distributing millions of pounds of food each year to our hungry residents. FOOD Share provides supplemental food all year to over 74,500 people each month through more than 160 partner agencies. The food bank receives donations from individuals, the USDA, foundations, grants, and Ventura County's generous agricultural community. For more information on how you can help, visit:
http://www.foodshare.com
https://www.facebook.com/FoodShareofVenturaCounty
https://twitter.com/FoodshareVC
https://instagram.com/foodsharevc
Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino - For the past 38 years, Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino Counties(FARSB) has distributed hundreds of millions of pounds of wholesome food throughout Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, feeding our neighbors most in need. Every month, 2.5 million pounds of food is distributed to over 425,000 people, more than half of which are children. Promoting sustainability and capacity building, FARSB works with over 450 partner agencies including; soup kitchens, daycare centers, shelters, and food pantries to provide hunger-relief services and emergency food assistance to neighborhoods through Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. We envision a community where everyone has access to an adequate and nutritious food supply. For more information on how you can help, visit:
http://FeedingIE.org
https://www.facebook.com/feedingamericaie
https://twitter.com/feedingie
https://instagram.com/feedingamericaie
Hashtag: #WeFeedtheIE