NEWS

24 people arrested, 77 weapons seized in Riverside County operation

EMBED </>More Videos

Riverside County law enforcement hit nearly 60 locations simultaneously Thursday in what they're calling the largest single-day criminal takedown in the county's history. (KABC)

By
HEMET, Calif. (KABC) --
Riverside County law enforcement hit nearly 60 locations simultaneously Thursday in what they're calling the largest single-day criminal takedown in the county's history.

The operation was called Valley Vigilance and 77 weapons were confiscated. Authorities said 24 people were arrested on various felony charges, with most of them living in Hemet.

"Operation Valley Vigilance is part of a larger countywide effort to rid our county of violence," Hemet police Chief Dave Brown said.

Brown said many of the suspects who were arrested are gang members. They are accused of selling weapons and drugs to further violence in the community.

"Today, we show that we are indeed fighting back against lawlessness," Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said.

Hestrin said unfortunately because of recent changes to state law AB109 and Prop 47, many criminals are serving much shorter sentences when convicted on state charges.

That's why Hestrin said using a different strategy, such as trying to bring federal charges against many of the suspects, will keep them off the streets for a much longer time.

"Where state laws have failed the people of California, federal laws sometimes are applicable and if they are applicable, we will go down that road," Hestrin said.

But law enforcement said it isn't the end of operation Valley Vigilance - it's just the beginning.

"The message to criminals should be clear and unambiguous - we will be coming for you. Maybe not today, but soon," Hestrin said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarrestweaponsgang activitycrimeHemetRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
Cristianitos Fire chars 760 acres at Camp Pendleton, San Clemente
Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations
Health care state of play: The last lunch, and no agreement
More News
Top Stories
Homicide suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
Brush fire scorches Malibu hillside
Judge blocks CA ban on magazines with more than 10 bullets
Beloved SoCal water park set to reopen in 2019
LAX protesters speak out against Trump travel ban
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
Show More
SoCal brush fires may be producing unhealthy air
Man, 22, fatally shot at Fontana intersection
Pregnant woman hits alleged thief with SUV
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
Cristianitos Fire chars 760 acres at Camp Pendleton, San Clemente
More News
Top Video
Homicide suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
Beloved SoCal water park set to reopen in 2019
LAX protesters speak out against Trump travel ban
More Video