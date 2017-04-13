NEWS

24 riders stuck on roller coaster at Six Flags America in Maryland

Crews worked to rescue 24 riders stuck on a roller coaster after it stalled at Six Flags America in Maryland.

By ABC7.com staff
BOWIE, Md. (KABC) --
Emergency crews rushed to rescue 24 people on a roller coaster that became stuck at Six Flags America in Maryland on Thursday.

The Prince George's County Fire Department said the riders aboard the Joker's Jinx didn't appear to be in distress.

Luckily the roller coaster stalled in an upright position, making rescue efforts easier.


The fire department said they were rescuing children first. Crews appeared to be using the basket of a fire truck to lower the passengers one-by-one.

The park had recently just opened for the season.
