NEWS

25-acre brush fire burns in San Clemente

EMBED </>More Videos

The blaze, called the "La Pata Fire," was first spotted near the end of Avenida Pico off Ortega Highway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 25-acre brush fire burning away from residences ignited in San Clemente Wednesday.

The blaze, called the "La Pata Fire," was first spotted near the end of Avenida Pico off Ortega Highway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Two helicopters and two air tankers were called to the scene to make water drops. One additional strike team was requested to assist in the effort to beat back the flames.

Seventy-five firefighters from both the OCFA and Camp Pendleton responded and were able to stop the forward progress of the fire, according to authorities.

This story is developing. More information will be posted once it is available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firefireSan ClementeOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man charged w/ murder in fatal shooting of ex-wife in Whittier
NYC officer shot, killed while sitting in police vehicle
Father killed in front of children in fireworks accident
102 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago over July 4 holiday weekend
US threatens military action at emergency UN meeting on North Korea
More News
Top Stories
Dog killed in officer-involved shooting in Harbor City
3 kids injured in San Bernardino fireworks blast
Man charged w/ murder in fatal shooting of ex-wife in Whittier
Father killed in front of children in fireworks accident
53 fires erupt in San Bernardino County on July 4
NYPD officer shot, killed while sitting inside patrol car
102 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago over July 4 holiday weekend
Show More
LAPD officer injured in motorcycle crash
Auto thief arrested after stealing 2 cars in a day
Bear spotted swimming near whale-watching tour
Body found in Angeles National Forest amid search for missing man
Thousands of fireworks go off all over LA despite hefty fines
More News
Top Video
Dog killed in officer-involved shooting in Harbor City
53 fires erupt in San Bernardino County on July 4
3 kids injured in San Bernardino fireworks blast
Father killed in front of children in fireworks accident
More Video