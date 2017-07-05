25-acre brush fire burns in San Clemente

A 25-acre brush fire burning away from residences ignited in San Clemente Wednesday.The blaze, called the "La Pata Fire," was first spotted near the end of Avenida Pico off Ortega Highway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.Two helicopters and two air tankers were called to the scene to make water drops. One additional strike team was requested to assist in the effort to beat back the flames.Seventy-five firefighters from both the OCFA and Camp Pendleton responded and were able to stop the forward progress of the fire, according to authorities.This story is developing. More information will be posted once it is available.