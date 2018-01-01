Now that 2017 is over, it's time to look forward to some exciting new events and experiences that are in store for 2018.Here are the top seven things that should make for a good year:Los Angeles will be the host for this year's NBA All-Star weekend, which starts in mid-February. In addition to the game, it will feature the slam dunk contest and three-point shootout.While it's not clear if any Lakers or Clippers will be in the game, fans do have a say in who gets in. So get your votes in to see your favorite player.On March 4, late night star Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the Oscars.As always, you can catch the Academy Awards on ABC7, where there will be complete coverage of the event, from the red carpet arrivals to all the behind-the-scenes madness and the after parties.Fans of the show "Roseanne" can rejoice because it's coming back.Starting on March 27, the reboot will premiere on ABC7. Roseanne will star, of course, and other original characters will be coming back, including both actresses who played Roseanne's daughter Becky.While it isn't confirmed, Beyonce may be headlining Coachella this year.The music festival will be in the second and third weekends of April, but while the line-up still hasn't been announced, rumors are that Queen Bey will be headlining.She had to back out of the line-up last year because she was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir.The Marvel Cinematic Universe converges with almost all of its stars in part one of "Avengers: Infinity War."Iron Man, the Hulk, Captain America, Superman, Thor, Black Widow and dozens of other Marvel favorites will be heading to the big screen to save the world from Thanos on May 4.The royal wedding will be another blockbuster event to look forward to seeing.American actress Meghan Markle will wed Prince Harry on May 19. The highly-anticipated nuptials will take place at Saint George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.After a spectacular season for the Dodgers in 2017 and an epic World Series, another year of baseball is ahead.Will the Dodgers win it all this year? We'll have to wait until October to find out. Also, Angels fans are hopeful their team will have a great year after it signed Japanese superstar hitter and pitcher Shohei Otani.Here's to a great 2018!