Investigation underway after man, woman found dead in possible shooting in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) --
A man and woman suffering from possible gunshot wounds were found dead in a car in San Jacinto, authorities said.

Authorities received a call shortly before noon Wednesday regarding a crash at Ramona Expressway and Warren Road.

When deputies arrived, they came upon a single-car crash with a man and woman inside the vehicle. They had succumbed to injuries that appeared to be gunshot wounds.

No further information was available.

Authorities were investigating the deaths as a homicide.
