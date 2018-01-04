HEALTH & FITNESS

Influenza cases spiking in SoCal this season

A bottle of flu vaccine is shown in a file photo. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Southern California health officials are seeing a big spike in flu cases this year, putting a strain on hospitals and triggering new reminders about vaccination.

In Riverside County, for example, there were 3,415 ambulance transports related to the flu, a spike of 31 percent above the average.

"It's been overwhelming for a lot of facilities," said Dr. Michael Neri, medical director of Kaiser Permanente in Riverside. "It's much more busy this year than it's been for the past several years."

RELATED: Flu deaths confirmed in Los Angeles County

Resident Rick Rodela brought his mother to the hospital and said they waited for two days in the emergency room.

"It's rough. There were people waiting there for three days in the emergency room because there's no beds upstairs," he said. "The coughing, high fevers, and (my mom) was unable to breathe so we brought her in."

The surge in flu cases is creating longer wait times at hospitals and heavier workloads for paramedics. Some pharmacies are also reporting shortages of the Tamiflu medication.

And throughout the state, flu cases are hitting earlier and harder than usual.

Normally flu season peaks by the end of January, but the early start has officials worried. Across the country, there have been more than 13,000 confirmed cases of flu, about six times the number reported around the same time last year.

Vulnerable populations, including the elderly, young children, pregnant women and people with health conditions, are seen as particularly vulnerable to the flu.

"More people die from the flu every year than they do from breast cancer, so it's very serious. It's something that doctors take seriously every year," Neri said.

The public is recommended to get vaccinations even if they are not in the high-risk group.

Symptoms of flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu seasonRiversideRiverside CountySouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Fitness tool R3BAR aims to boost strength, flexibility
Trampoline exercises can provide an extra boost to your health
Teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame
What is salmonella?
CA wine seeing radioactive material from Japan
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News