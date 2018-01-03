A 4-year-old pit bull was found abandoned and tied to a sign post along the side of the road in Mount Baldy on New Year's Eve.Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA received a call about the dog. When an officer responded, the person rescued the dog and found it suffered from injuries consistent with neglect.The officer determined the dog was a 4-year-old male pit bull. It was unclear how long the dog had been tied up to the sign post, but he was taken to emergency care.The dog was then transferred to the care of the Humane Society and remains there undergoing medical care. Staff named him Chance.The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with more information was urged to call the Humane Society at (909) 623-9777.