PETS & ANIMALS

Neglected 4-year-old pit bull found abandoned, tied up along roadside in Mount Baldy

A 4-year-old male pit bull is shown on the side of a road tied up to a sign post in Mount Baldy on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Kimberly Saxelby)

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) --
A 4-year-old pit bull was found abandoned and tied to a sign post along the side of the road in Mount Baldy on New Year's Eve.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA received a call about the dog. When an officer responded, the person rescued the dog and found it suffered from injuries consistent with neglect.

The officer determined the dog was a 4-year-old male pit bull. It was unclear how long the dog had been tied up to the sign post, but he was taken to emergency care.

The dog was then transferred to the care of the Humane Society and remains there undergoing medical care. Staff named him Chance.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the Humane Society at (909) 623-9777.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abusedogspit bullanimal rescueMount BaldySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo fascinated by stuffed Simba toy
VIDEO: Shark feasts on dead whale off OC coast
Deputies rescue dog left in hot car in Valencia parking lot
'Zombie-like' virus killing raccoons in NY's Central Park
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News